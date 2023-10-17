A little bit of moisture across far southwestern New Mexico brought scattered showers and storms earlier this evening, while the northwestern part of the state and southern Colorado felt record-breaking heat. If you saw any sort of rain today, I hope you enjoyed it, because this will be the state’s only chance at picking up precipitation all week long. Showers and storms have dissipated now that the sun has set, with just a few clouds sticking around south tonight. Clouds will clear into Wednesday as a backdoor cold front arrives.

A backdoor cold front will begin to pick up winds east of the Central Mountain Chain overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Gusty winds of 15-35 mph will persist through the late morning/early afternoon as the cold front moves across eastern New Mexico. Breezy conditions are expected to continue across the state Wednesday afternoon, with slightly cooler temperatures across northern New Mexico. A few more clouds will move across the northern half of the state into the afternoon.

Southeastern New Mexico will feel the slightly cooler temperatures from that front Thursday, with calmer winds statewide. Even with it being slightly cooler south, the entire state will remain above average when it comes to temperatures all week long. Highs will only continue to warm into the late week and weekend, with near to record-breaking high temperatures forecast for Friday and Saturday. A pattern change will arrive next week.

Next week’s exact storm track and rainfall potential is still uncertain, but we do know much wetter and cooler weather is on the way in just a week from today. A large storm system will approach from the west, ushering in moisture from a tropical system in the Pacific (named Norma). This will bring more widespread rainfall across the state starting late Monday and continuing into next week.