Backdoor cold front pushes through overnight

You can chalk up another cloudless sky again Saturday for the 4th consecutive day! High pressure has been in control of our weather story, but things will change as we go into Halloween. Overnight tonight we have a backdoor cold front arriving from the northeast. A light canyon wind will develop into Albuquerque through Sunday morning. We’ll see gusts 15-25 mph with occasional gusts near 30 mph. For eastern New Mexico, this front will be a bit more potent. We’ll see temps drop 15-20 degrees while offering some clouds for Halloween. We’ll stay dry with this front, but this will give way to a rather unsettled pattern through next week.

Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures near average for the RGV, while cooler than average temps will persist for eastern New Mexico. We’ll see a couple storms move near the state later next week. We could actually see some rain and snow for northeast NM late Wednesday and Thursday. So it looks like western and central parts of our state stay dry through the extended forecast, but areas east of the mountains should see some rain.