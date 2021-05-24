As temperatures heat up, southeast New Mexico sees another storm threat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly thanks to a cold front that moved through over the weekend. Temperatures are in the 20s, 30s, and 40s for most of central, western, and northern New Mexico, and southern Colorado. Be sure to wear layers today, because afternoon temperatures will heat up about 30-50 degrees during the day.

It is much warmer in far eastern New Mexico, with temperatures in the 60s. Today will be sunny, calmer, and hotter for areas west of the central mountain chain. Meanwhile, the far east and southeast plains will face another threat of severe weather. There is a low and medium threat for damaging wind, large hail, and flooding in this area. Storms will develop around 2 p.m., potentially becoming severe between the times of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and ending by 10 p.m.

The severe storm threat diminishes Tuesday. This week will be mostly dry, calm and hot. Temperatures will be the warmest of the season, with consistent 80s and even 90s.