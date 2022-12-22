NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures continue to plummet this morning across the far northeastern portions of the state. Raton dropped 25 degrees in just an hour. Winds are picking up as well, with gusts up to 40 mph in those same areas, making wind chill values down to -20 in Clayton already this morning.NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures continue to plummet this morning across the far northeastern portions of the state. Raton dropped 25 degrees in just an hour. Winds are picking up as well, with gusts up to 40 mph in those same areas, making wind chill values down to -20 in Clayton already this morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures won’t be warming up too much east. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in place through 11 AM Friday with values getting 35 to 5 below zero. That is dangerous cold. However, to the west of the Central Mountain Chain, temperatures will be at or above average with a good amount of sunshine. It is a mixed bag of weather depending on your location in New Mexico today.

Tomorrow, the cold air will fan out south, dropping temperatures near Las Cruces about 20 degrees into your Friday. Albuquerque will drop a few degrees into Friday as well. The Four Corners and into southern Colorado won’t even feel the effect of the Arctic air. By the weekend and into early next week, temperatures will quickly rebound to above average.