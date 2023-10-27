A shallow cold front is moving through the eastern plains this morning, bringing breezy winds and much colder temperatures. Temperatures are around freezing in the northeast highlands, and high temperatures will cool around 10 to 20 degrees across the eastern plains, compared to yesterday. The rest of the state will see more 60s and 70s. The whole state will see sunshine and breezy winds this afternoon.

On Saturday, windier weather is expected by the afternoon hours, and southwesterly winds will draw in warmer air. Temperatures will warm up for all of the state. Most of the state will see sunshine and breezy winds during the day. There will be a cloud cover and spot sprinkles in the eastern plains during the morning. Rain and mountains snow will begin in southwest Colorado by Saturday afternoon. The snow showers will continue in the San Juan Mountains through Sunday, bringing up to 10″ of snow in the highest terrain, and only light accumulations on the mountain roads, like US 550.

An arctic cold front will move into the state Sunday morning, dropping temperatures 15 to 40 degrees on Sunday. There will be a chance for rain and freezing rain near the Texas state line Sunday morning. The rest of the state will wake up to dry weather, but there will be spotty rain showers in central northern and eastern NM during the afternoon and evening, with mountain snow up north. The Jemez may see a dusting to two inches. The Sangre de Cristo Mountians will receive around one to six inches of snow, with the highest amounts in the higher peaks of the mountains. There may be a dusting to two inches in the central high terrain, and flurries with a dusting at best in the northeast highlands. Precipitation will continue into Monday morning, which may lead to driving issues for the AM commute. Monday will be even colder, but drier and sunnier.