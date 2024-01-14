Far northeastern New Mexico is really feeling the effects of the arctic blast moving across the United States. Clayton’s high temperature this afternoon was 7°, the coldest high since December of 2022. On the opposite hand, Albuquerque felt the warmest day of the year with above-average temperatures returning west of the Central Mountain Chain. Bitterly cold air will remain over far eastern New Mexico through Tuesday.

MLK Day will be very similar temperature-wise to today, with just a couple more clouds moving over the state. Overall a quiet Monday ahead. A reinforcing round of arctic air will arrive Monday night, bringing dangerously cold wind chill values to eastern New Mexico Tuesday morning. The cold air will slowly spread through the gaps of the Central Mountain Chain on Tuesday afternoon bringing slightly cooler temperatures west. Dry air will persist with little to no chances for precipitation.

Dry air and warmer weather will be the name of the game this week as our active storm pattern takes a brief break over the coming days. Westerly winds will allow temperatures to rebound very quickly into Wednesday with highs 10-30° warmer than Tuesday. Above-average high temperatures along with mostly sunny conditions will stick around mid to late this week. Windy weather will be most impactful along and east of the Central Mountain Chain where downslope warming will create even more above-average conditions. Get ready for a big change of pace to arrive this week.