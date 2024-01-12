The large storm system that impacted the state yesterday bringing widespread snow and rain quickly departed overnight and continues to push away this morning. This has allowed an arctic chill to settle over the state. This morning wind chill values are bitter, with Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings in effect for the San Luis Valley and Sacramento Mountains with wind chill values getting down to 20 below zero. By this afternoon temperatures will stay below freezing up north and out west, with below average temperatures all across the state. Stay warm!

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today across the state. Southeastern New Mexico will warm into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine, but most of the state will remain below average this weekend. A few flurries are possible across the Northern Mountains Saturday afternoon before a backdoor front arrives into Sunday. This front will cool down temperatures across eastern New Mexico by 10-30° Sunday afternoon. It will also bring snow chances to the Northern Mountains/Four Corners.

Much drier and slightly cooler conditions will arrive Monday and Tuesday. A gradual warming trend will persist into mid to late next week with seasonable to slightly above average temperatures returning to the forecast. Next week is looking a lot more calm than this past week before the active pattern ramps up again by the end of the month.