After a very active start to the weekend with widespread snow and rain across the state, New Mexico observed much drier and quieter weather Christmas Eve. The departing storm system is bringing brisk northerly winds across the state tonight, drawing in even colder air. Temperatures will drop to freezing if not well below statewide, with bitterly cold wind chill values. Places across the Northern Mountains/southern Colorado will see dangerously cold wind chills in the single digits and negatives. Make sure to bundle up in your warmest Christmas jammies early tomorrow morning.

By Christmas Day, temperatures won’t be too much warmer. Highs will be 5-15° below average even with plenty of sunshine thanks to breezy northerly winds. These northerly winds will not only reinforce the frigid air, but create a wind chill across the northern two-thirds of the state with temperatures feeling 5-15° cooler. Dry air and sunny skies will persist all Christmas Day.

The storm system that brought widespread precipitation across the state will control weather across the Desert Southwest for most of the week. It will keep northerly winds over New Mexico for the next several days. Temperatures will very gradually warm to seasonable by mid to late week as a weak ridge of high pressure builds overhead, rising to above average by next weekend. Little to no chances for rain during the last full week of the year.