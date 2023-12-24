After a very active start to the weekend with widespread snow and rain across the state, New Mexico observed much drier and quieter weather today. The departing storm system will bring strong northerly winds across the state tonight, drawing in even colder air across the state. Temperatures will drop to freezing if not well below statewide, with bitterly cold wind chill values. Places across the Northern Mountains/southern Colorado will see dangerously cold wind chills in the single digits and negatives. Make sure to bundle up in your warmest Christmas jammies early tomorrow morning.

By Christmas Day, temperatures won’t be too much warmer. Highs will be 5-15° below average even with plenty of sunshine thanks to breezy northerly winds. These northerly winds will reinforce the frigid air and create a wind chill across the northern two-thirds of the state with temperatures feeling 5-10° cooler. Dry air and sunny skies will persist.

The storm system that brought widespread precipitation across the state will control weather across the Desert Southwest for most of the week. It will keep northerly/westerly winds over New Mexico this week. Temperatures will gradually warm to seasonable by mid to late week and above average into next weekend. Dry conditions will stick around for the next several days.