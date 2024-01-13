Union county is currently feeling the arctic chill that’s moving over the United States, with Clayton feeling it’s high temperature of 26° at 5 AM and it’s only gotten colder this afternoon. Bitterly cold wind chills will settle over east central/northeast New Mexico early tomorrow morning, with wind chill values well below zero expected. High temperatures Sunday afternoon across the far east will be 10-30° cooler than today. The rest of the state will feel temperatures warm Sunday afternoon, a couple of degrees warmer than today.

While the east will be dealing with the arctic chill, a weak disturbance will bring snow to the Four Corners and Northern Mountains tonight and continue into early tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the San Juan Mountains as anywhere from 8-16″ of snow is expected, while Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Northern Mountains with 4-10″ of snow expected. A few flurries are possible over the Albuquerque metro early tomorrow morning but no accumulation is expected.

Early morning hours will remain bitterly cold through Tuesday, with dangerous wind chills across the east down to 20 below zero. A gradual warming trend will persist into mid to late next week with above average temperatures returning to the forecast. Plenty of sunshine and dry air will stick around all next week – a brief break in the action before more active weather returns late January into early February.