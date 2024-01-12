Snow will fall again across northern parts of New Mexico on Sunday. A blast of arctic air will keep eastern New Mexico colder this weekend too.

The snow has moved out of New Mexico, for now, but the cold air continues. High temperatures across much of the state continue to be cooler than average for the beginning of January, with wind chills this afternoon in the 20s and teens along and north of I-40. High winds are still impacting areas along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, south to the Sacramento Mountains and areas just to the east. These winds will slowly die down overnight, but remain breezy into Saturday morning.

High temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday compared to today, with breezy winds sticking around the higher elevations of the state. A few snow showers will be possible Saturday in southern Colorado. A stronger weather disturbance will clip the state on Sunday, bringing heavier snow the San Juan Mountains, and a chance for light to moderate snow across northwest New Mexico, the northern mountains and the Upper Rio Grande Valley. This will move out Sunday night. Meanwhile, a blast of Arctic air will move through the eastern half of the state Sunday.

The Arctic air will stick around eastern New Mexico on Monday, while the western half of the state will see a slight warmup. That cold air will seep westward through the day Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures into the other half of the state. Warmer weather will start to return statewide on Wednesday, with a warming trend into the end of next week. Next week will also feature much quieter and drier weather all across New Mexico.