Arctic air hangs on for another night

Bitterly cold temps from 2022’s first polar vortex of the season arrived to open the new year. Taos recorded -12° while other parts of north had wind chills 20 below! Highs climbed into the middle 30s in Albuquerque which is roughly 10° below average for early January. Get ready for one more frigid night ahead as we’ll have dry air, clear skies, and calm winds setting the stage. Grab those extra layers heading out the door Monday morning. We’ll enjoy more wall to wall sunshine to open the first week of the year as weak high pressure builds to our southwest. This will bring the sunnier and drier weather back to NM.

Our high temperatures slowly tick upwards by Tuesday with increasing wind east of the central mountains. Look for temps rapidly warming across eastern NM. We’ll warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s for this region. A potent backdoor front will cool off temps 15-25°+ midweek. For the RGV however, expect steadier temps into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the next week with no rain in sight.