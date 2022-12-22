An arctic air mass has brought dangerously cold temperatures to eastern New Mexico. The bitterly cold air and wind chills will stick around through Saturday morning.

A strong arctic cold front has brought dramatically colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico Thursday. Air temperatures fell into the single digits in Clayton today with wind chills as low as -35°. Temperatures have now fallen below freezing across the entire eastern half of the state Thursday evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight, but wind chills will still be below zero all across eastern New Mexico though Friday morning. Some of the cold air will seep into the Rio Grande Valley tonight too, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday. The biggest drop will be down in the Mesilla Valley.

Warmer weather immediately begins to return Saturday all across New Mexico as high pressure begins to build to the west. This will allow high temperatures to climb as much as 30° between Friday and Saturday. This warming trend will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. By the middle of next week, high temperatures will be well-above average all across the state. Our weather turns more active late next week as a storm system moves in that could bring rain and snow across parts of New Mexico and southern Colorado.