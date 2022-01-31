NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow and bitterly cold temperatures to parts of New Mexico by the middle of this week.

Skies were sunny and temperatures very mild for the end of January Monday across New Mexico. Cloud cover will increase through Tuesday as upper level moisture streams into the state ahead of an approaching winter storm. Snow will begin to fall across the northern mountains Tuesday evening as upper level winds increase and a backdoor cold front begins to push into New Mexico.

The backdoor cold front will push south and west through the day Friday, bringing frigidly cold temperatures behind. Dangerously cold wind chills will also move in behind the cold front, as upslope flow will increase snow intensity along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. A strong east canyon wind will develop in the Albuquerque metro Wednesday evening, which will likely limit the chance for snow in parts of Albuquerque.

Other areas of the metro where winds are lighter have a better chance for a couple of inches of snowfall accumulation. The heaviest snow will develop across central and northern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Travel impacts will be likely in these areas by Thursday morning with road and interstate closures possible. Snow will also fall elsewhere across eastern New Mexico all the way to the Continental Divide in western New Mexico.

Snow will wrap up Thursday morning, with rain and snow falling last across southeastern parts of the state. Bitterly and dangerously cold air will settle in behind this storm system with wind chill temperatures Thursday and Friday morning dropping to below-zero and teens below-zero. Some areas will spend 40-50 hours below freezing, with locations in northern New Mexico staying below freezing for over 70 hours. Temperatures do start to rebound Friday, finally climbing back above freezing by the afternoon. If not by Friday, then by Saturday.

Another weak storm system will move over the state this weekend, but won’t likely bring much in terms of precipitation. It will bring in a backdoor cold front to eastern New Mexico on Sunday.