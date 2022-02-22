NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More snow, wind, and colder temperatures will move into New Mexico Wednesday. Many areas in the northern and western parts of the state have a chance for accumulating snow.

Strong winds have returned to New Mexico today while an arctic air mass is moving into the northeastern part of the state. Temperatures quickly drop off behind the front. It will continue to move south and west overnight, pushing through the east canyon into Albuquerque after midnight. However, it will not drop our temperatures much as southwesterly winds win over Wednesday pushing the cold front back east. Snow will continue across the San Juan Mountains in Colorado and New Mexico, with more snow in Durango too.

Very strong southwesterly winds will develop across southwestern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. Much colder air will have moved into the eastern half of the state. A winter storm will begin to move into western and northern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon with a cold front moving in. This will spread snow across this part of New Mexico into Wednesday night. A few flurries will be possible in Albuquerque late Wednesday night too.

The heaviest snowfall will be in the northern mountains, especially the San Juan Mountains. There may be some travel problems across western and northern New Mexico Thursday morning. The storm system moves out of New Mexico Thursday morning, leaving behind cooler temperatures.

Quieter and drier weather returns Friday as high temperatures will begin to climb again. Warmer weather will continue to work its way back into the state with quiet and warmer weather this weekend, and highs back above average early next week.