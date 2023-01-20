NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has stayed dry and cold through the night, but the next winter storm is approaching, and will bring snow to central and northern NM all day. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for northern New Mexico.

The snow will arrive in the Four Corners during the later part of the morning commute. Snow and rain will spread eastward throughout the day, arriving in central NM by the early afternoon, and into northeast NM by the mid-afternoon and early evening. Heaviest snow will fall in the mountains, Raton Pass and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. Snow will end Saturday afternoon in the northeast highlands, and some snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains Saturday afternoon. The rest of the state will be dry from Saturday morning through Sunday. Southern NM will stay dry Friday, but breezy, with wind gusts over 30 mph.