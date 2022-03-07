NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cold. Temperatures are in the single digits, teens and 20s. Roads are snowy in the northern mountains, and difficult driving is expected for some of the mountain roads. The valley should be clearer. Scattered snow will continue in the northern mountains area, Four Corners and west mountains today. The snow will pick up during the afternoon, staying scattered through tonight, but ending by early Tuesday morning.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains will receive another 1-5″ of snow accumulation, with the heaviest snow coming down tonight. The Jemez, San Juan Mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley will receive 1-3″. The west mountains near Gallup, Chuska Mountains and Four Corners will see a dusting to 1″.

Winds will pick up this afternoon in southern New Mexico, coming in from the south/southwest up to around 35 mph. Higher gusts will be possible in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. Northern New Mexico will see lighter winds, up to around 20 mph.