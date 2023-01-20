NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The active pattern across the western US will continue at least for the next few days as another winter storm has arrived to the state. It is currently swirling around the Four Corners, bringing snow to the west, northern mountains, and into southern Colorado. This snow will continue to push northeast into Saturday.

As the bands of snow push northeast, they have the potential to drop heavy snowfall across the far northeastern parts of the state – especially near Raton Pass. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for that area until Saturday morning, whereas the Winter Weather Advisories in effect to the west will expire late tonight. Below average, but calm conditions will follow us into the weekend.

Even colder weather is on the way early next week as yet another storm system pushes across the state. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track and strength of this system, which would determine how much snow New Mexico receives early next week. One model has a solid few inches across the eastern parts of the state, where another has basically nothing. Either way, colder temperatures and breezier conditions are forecast to start off next week, before quieter conditions by the middle of the work week.