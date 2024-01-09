The cold air is sticking around for much of New Mexico. Even colder air arrives with another winter storm on Thursday that will bring more widespread snowfall.

Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills moved in behind Monday’s storm system. Skies were sunny Tuesday, but it was very cold outside. Parts of the northern half of New Mexico didn’t even make it above freezing this afternoon. Another cold night is on the way. Winds will pick up again Wednesday afternoon. The westerly wind will help to bring in slightly warmer temperatures, especially for southeast New Mexico. Snow wills tart to move into southern Colorado by Wednesday evening as our next winter storm moves towards New Mexico.

Snow will start moving into northwest New Mexico early Thursday morning. This snow will spread into northern, central and western New Mexico through the rest of Thursday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains and southern Colorado. Light snow will also be possible in the Albuquerque Metro, but only light accumulations are expected. The storm will continue to move southeast through the state into Thursday afternoon, bringing a mix of rain and snow all the way into southern New Mexico. Heavier snow will be possible in parts of the Gila and Sacramento Mountains through Thursday evening. The storm will be moving out Thursday night, but some light snow will linger across the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico.

Meanwhile, strong winds will accompany the winter storm on Thursday. The strongest winds will be in the southern half of the state, where wind gusts up to 65 mph will be possible.

Colder air will filter in behind Thursday’s winter storm. Friday morning will bring the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season across New Mexico with bitterly cold wind chills again. Another winter storm will clip New Mexico this weekend. It will bring snow to southern Colorado and the mountains of northern New Mexico, but the rest of the state will stay dry. The cold air will linger into early next week.