Another winter storm arrives Monday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool but mostly quiet across the area. Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday, so you may need extra layers and the wind breaker again. Winds will be picking up throughout the day with the gustiest around the mountains this morning and increasing in the valley by the afternoon and evening. Most low terrain spots will see SW winds up to around 25 mph. In the plains, winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph, and in the mountains, there will be gusts around 35-55 mph.

Clouds will thicken throughout the day, and some spotty rain showers will be possible in southern New Mexico, south of US-60, during the afternoon and evening. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado during the afternoon/evening. Tuesday will be a snowy day in the northern and western mountains, as well as the Four Corners. Snow may be intense at times, with showers expected throughout the day and night. Snow levels will drop by early Wednesday morning, even bringing snow and mix to the low terrain and the Rio Grande Valley. On Wednesday, the snow will taper off by the afternoon, with snow showers lasting the longest in the mountains.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect through Wednesday, as heavy snow is expected in the northern mountains. The snow will be heaviest on Tuesday through Wednesday morning.