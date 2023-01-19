Another winter storm will impact New Mexico Friday. The heaviest snow will be in northeast New Mexico where significant travel impacts will be possible.

A much quieter day across New Mexico Thursday. However, our next storm system will begin moving into western New Mexico Friday morning by 7 am. Snow and valley rain will spread eastward through the day, making it to the Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains/central mountain chain by the mid-afternoon. There is a chance that the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for rain and snow as this storm moves into central New Mexico Friday afternoon with a chance for light snow through the evening. Snow will be tapering off Friday evening across western parts of New Mexico, while heavier snow develops in the far northeastern part of the state.

The most significant travel impacts from Friday’s winter storm are going to be in far northeast New Mexico Friday night where heavy snowfall is possible. Travel through the Raton Pass will be difficult Friday night as over 6″ of wind-blown snow will be possible. Snow will continue into Saturday morning, but taper off by noon.

Quieter weather will return again this weekend, but temperatures will stay well-below average for this time of year. Then what looks like the last winter storm in our active pattern will move into New Mexico next Monday. This storm will bring even colder temperatures, but there is a ton of uncertainty with where snow will fall. However, it could bring more widespread travel impacts depending on where the snowfalls, so it is a storm to keep an eye on.