Another windy day throughout New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Thursday morning is calm and warmer than Wednesday morning in many spots. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

Today will start mostly sunny, with some scattered clouds moving in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb with the help of gusty westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the state, with wind gusts between 25-40 mph.

The central highlands, east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains and the Guadalupe Mountains will see gusts up to around 50 mph and higher as the winds whip down the east slopes of the mountains. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to high fire danger.