Another windy day as storm moves into New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –We are starting the day with cold temperatures in western New Mexico, but it is warmer everywhere else, with temperatures starting in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Cloud cover has moved in over the state, especially east, and there are some light rain showers in Eddy, Chaves, and Lea counties. With moisture in place, some spotty rain showers will be possible throughout the day across eastern New Mexico. The rest of the state will be dry with high fire danger. Temperatures will be mild and winds gusty during the afternoon. The northeast highlands from Las Vegas to Raton could see wind gusts up to around 50 mph. The winds will be around 30-40 mph elsewhere.

As the next storm moves into the state tonight, there will be a chance for thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico. These will develop late overnight, and we could see them through early tomorrow morning. There is a low threat for severe weather, with a couple of storms potentially producing hail and strong wind. Those storms will move east to Texas by mid-Saturday morning.

Snow will move into western New Mexico early Saturday morning, and it will spread east through the day. Heavy snow is expected in the northern mountains through Sunday night. Lower elevations will see a mix of snow snow during the cold hours, but otherwise rain showers since temperatures are expected to warm above freezing during the day. Most precipitation will stay in southern Colorado, northern and western New Mexico on Saturday. Southeast New Mexico will be drier but winds will be very gusty again.