Another warm, windy day across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Waking up Friday morning, we’re looking at milder temperatures with clear skies. The high winds will once again be a big factor in this forecast. Look for gusts reaching 30-40 mph later this afternoon as a backdoor cold front moves across eastern New Mexico.

This will cool temperatures about 5-10 degrees across the east, while the rest of us hold onto milder numbers through Sunday. Later this weekend, a stronger cold front moves in across the east bringing even higher wind gusts. We stay dry through both of them, but rain chances do sneak back into the state by the middle of next week. Also, cooler than average temperatures are in that extended forecast.