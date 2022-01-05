Another sunny one, windy and cooler east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be day four in a row of abundant sunshine across the state as our main storm track remains north of the area. But it’ll make great ski conditions if you don’t mind some stronger wind gusts. We have wind advisories in effect for the northern and central mountains this afternoon. Gusts will break 50 mph occasionally throughout the day. Temperatures will also cool off considerably for the east. It’ll feel much more like January especially with the strong winds. The cold front will continue pushing through eastern NM later tonight, setting up a frigid Thursday. But this arctic shot won’t reach the RGV or the west.

So our temperatures continue on the mild side for the rest of the state to close the week while the east faces a chilly Thursday. But this will be long forgotten as more high winds remain in place Friday and Saturday dramatically boosting temps above average in the east. Highs will even break 70° for Roswell into the weekend. We’ll begin seeing more clouds as a weak disturbance cross southern Colorado Saturday. Outside of a few flurries for the far northern mountains, looks like we’ll stay dry into next week.