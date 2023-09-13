NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cloudy, with mostly dry weather in the northern half of the state. Showers are making their way east over the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and east mountains area. Heavy rain and storms are moving west to east through southern New Mexico. These will continue through the morning commute, dissipating by mid-late morning.

Today will be drier than Tuesday in central New Mexico. The skies will even show sunshine at times through midday in the Metro. Isolated, hit or miss storms will be possible in the Metro and Four Corners, from mid-late afternoon through this evening. More widespread storms are expected in the northern mountains and northeast highlands, along with southern New Mexico. A flood watch will be in effect in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon, mainly around the recent burn scars.

Temperatures will warm up more than Tuesday, but it will be another cooler than normal day. Highs will make it into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Temperatures will warm more on Thursday through the weekend, but stay near and slightly below normal for this time in September.