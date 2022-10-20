Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow.

Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be picking up every afternoon into the weekend too. By Saturday afternoon, wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible across the higher elevations and eastern New Mexico with 30 mph gusts across the valleys.

The main part of the storm arrives Sunday. It will start with winds continuing overnight and becoming even stronger by Sunday afternoon. Widespread gusts over 40 mph will be likely with stronger gusts reaching 60 mph. A cold front will also sweep across the state through the day Sunday, sharply dropping temperatures behind it. Scattered showers and mountain snow will develop along and behind the cold front across western, northern, and central New Mexico. Southern Colorado will also see a mix of rain and snow.

Forecast models are hinting at a second storm right on the heels of this one moving in on Monday. If this scenario pans out, expect more widespread rain and snowfall Monday. That could even include lower elevation snowfall in central New Mexico. For now, keep an eye on the forecast. Regardless, colder air will settle in early next week, with the first freeze of the season likely for parts of northwest and central New Mexico.