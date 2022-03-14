

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather will return again Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system will move into New Mexico Thursday bringing back chances for rain and snow.

A weak storm system brought light snow and rain from the northern mountains to eastern New Mexico Monday. Clouds are clearing out from eastern New Mexico as the storm has moved out, but temperatures are slightly cooler behind it. High pressure will build into New Mexico Monday night, calming the winds and keeping skies clear. This will allow temperatures to cool off quickly overnight.

Westerly winds return Tuesday afternoon, warming temperatures all across the state. This warming trend will continue through Wednesday as the winds pick up in strength across southern and eastern New Mexico. These winds come ahead of yet another storm system on Thursday.

This storm will bring cooler temperatures statewide, along with chances for rain and mountain snow across northern and eastern New Mexico through Thursday afternoon. As of right now, no significant travels problems are expected with this storm.

Warmer weather will once again begin to return Friday. This warming trend will continue through Sunday. By next Monday, yet another storm system will be possible.