Drier weather has returned to New Mexico Thursday. Quiet and mild conditions will continue through the weekend until another storm system arrives early next week.

A lot more sunshine is back Thursday all across New Mexico as drier air has moved in from the west. Temperatures are slightly cooler compared to earlier in the week, but still high temperatures are hovering right around where they should be for this time of year. Isolated showers will develop Friday afternoon across southeast New Mexico. Elsewhere will see a slight increase in cloud cover. Sunnier weather will return this weekend with warming temperatures through Sunday.

A massive storm system will begin to move into New Mexico Monday from the west. This storm will bring rain and mountain snow to western, central, and northern parts of New Mexico, with heavy snowfall across mountain peaks. There is still some uncertainty on the timing of the storm system, and that will determine whether we see snow in the Albuquerque metro. Right now, the chance for snow is low with only light snowfall possible. Meanwhile, we will see windy conditions across the state Monday and Tuesday and a sharp drop in temperatures. Temperatures will be well-below average Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.