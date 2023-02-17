Warmer weather will be returning through the weekend. An active pattern continues with rain and snow chances through next week.

Warmer weather began returning to New Mexico Friday afternoon. However, the high cloud cover that is also streaming in still left temperatures below average for the middle of February. Warmer weather will continue through the weekend, but moisture will be returning too.

On Saturday, a few spotty showers will be possible across southern New Mexico in the morning.

Then, on Sunday, scattered showers may make it as far north as Albuquerque with some light mountain snow south and in the northern mountains. A slight chance for rain and mountain snow will continue into Monday, mainly for areas in the southern part of the state. Winds will also pick up in the afternoons, especially across eastern New Mexico, where gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

A more significant storm system will move into New Mexico Tuesday. This storm will bring widespread rain and mountain snow chances beginning Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be cold enough by Wednesday morning that snow could drop down to valley floors, however, it will switch back over to rain by the afternoon. The chances for rain and snow will continue into Wednesday night before wrapping up early Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Widespread, strong, and potentially damaging wind gusts will also develop Wednesday afternoon. Gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph will be likely.

Warmer weather will return again quickly on Thursday, along with drier conditions and calmer winds.