NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A very warm day Tuesday ahead of another storm system. Strong winds will return to New Mexico Wednesday, with some areas seeing chances for rain and snow.

Temperatures climbed well-above average for the beginning of November across New Mexico Tuesday afternoon as winds started picking up across the northern half of the state. Cloud cover will increase again in eastern New Mexico tonight. Winds will also increase tonight across parts of eastern New Mexico as upper-level winds increase across the state.

Widespread windy weather is expected Wednesday afternoon. Many areas will see wind gusts over 35 mph and blowing dust, with higher elevations and typically windy areas could clock gusts as high as 50-60 mph. Rain and mountain snow will move into northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado by Wednesday afternoon. As a cold front moves in Wednesday night, snow levels will drop down to valley floors in this area, bringing a dusting of snowfall to the lower elevations. Up to half a foot of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains through early Thursday morning, with a couple of inches possible as far east as the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Temperatures will be left dramatically colder Thursday behind a cold front that moved through overnight. High temperatures will be 10-20° below average in the afternoon. Widespread freezing temperatures are likely by Friday morning with temperatures staying cool in the afternoon. The cool weather will stick around through the weekend.