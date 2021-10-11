Another storm brings strong winds and chilly temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Warm layers are needed this morning, but by this afternoon temperatures will climb a few degrees from Sunday, warming into the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Today will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy. Winds will kick up during the afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph from the southwest. Tomorrow will be even windier Tuesday, with gusts out of the west/southwest up to around 40 mph, and even higher wind gusts in the southern high terrain, from 50 to 65 mph. A high wind warning will be in effect there on Tuesday.

Some rain and snow showers will be possible across western NM and southern CO Tuesday early morning. Light scattered showers will move east across the state during the day, and most of the rain will stay along or north of I-40. Heavy snow is expected in the San Juan Mountains, where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect from midnight tonight, until 6 PM Tuesday. 5″ to 12″ of snow will be possible above 9,000 ft.