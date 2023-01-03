NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered snow showers are moving into western New Mexico this morning, and there are some snowy spots on the mountainous roads from Monday’s storm. A disturbance will arrive today, bringing more valley rain and mountain/highland snow.

A dusting to 2″ is likely below 7,500 ft, and 2 to 6 inches is possible above 7,500 ft. Showers will mainly move through central and northwest NM, with drier skies far southeast. Winds will pick up in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, central highlands and southeast plains, gusting as high as 55 mph. The rest of the state will be breezy, with winds up to around 25 mph. This is the last storm before the weather dries out and warms up through mid-late this week in most of the state. Only the Four Corners will see another round of snow on Friday.