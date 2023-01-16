NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning there are snow showers in the west mountains, along I-40 between Grants and Gallup, and some light snow around the Sandias and east mountain area. Southern New Mexico is under light rain in the lower elevations around I-10 and light snow in the southern Gila and Sacramento Mountains.

New Mexico will see scattered mountain snow and low-elevation rain showers throughout the day, as moisture streams into the state ahead of our next storm. Rain and snow will intensify Monday evening through Tuesday across the state, as the storm crosses the Rockies. Wednesday and Thursday will be drier, but another storm will hit on Friday. Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches, and winter weather advisories will be in effect for all of the mountains Monday evening through late Tuesday night.

The winds will be gusty in southeast New Mexico today, prompting a wind advisory for the southeast plains. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. The rest of the state will only see lighter breezes today, but the wind will strengthen for all on Tuesday.