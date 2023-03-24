NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and mostly clear, but snow showers are moving into the west half of the state. Another storm will bring scattered rain and mountain snow Friday. Most of the precipitation will arrive by late morning, continue through the evening and end overnight. The northern and western high terrain will see snow accumulation through tonight, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Around three to six inches of snow will be possible there. Other high terrain spots will pick up a dusting to around three inches.

Temperatures will stay chilly today, thanks to a cold front that moved through as of Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the west, gusting up to around 25 mph in the Metro, daily through the weekend. Southern New Mexico will be under wind advisories and high wind warnings, expecting 50 to 60 mph wind gusts. There will also be high fire danger across the east today and Saturday.