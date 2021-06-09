Another smoky morning Wednesday as temperatures stay hot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another smoky morning in New Mexico, especially for the Rio Grande Valley. Air quality has worsened throughout the morning commute, dropping into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Anyone with underlying health conditions like asthma, heart or lung disease, as well as the elderly and children should avoid spending too much time outdoors this morning.

Skies stay dry today, with some cloud cover and haze. Temperatures will stay very hot, in the upper 80s, 90s and 100s. The heat turns up even more as we head into the weekend.

