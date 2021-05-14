Another round of storms possible Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances will continue across central and eastern New Mexico Saturday.

A few spotty showers remain possible in southern New Mexico tonight. Drier air will move into southwestern New Mexico Saturday, limiting the rain chances there. Another round of afternoon storms will be possible across central and eastern New Mexico though. Even drier air moves in on Sunday, keeping rain chances to only far eastern New Mexico.

An upper-level storm system moves over New Mexico early next week, bringing back isolated storm chances once again to parts of central and eastern New Mexico. Tuesday looks to be the best chance for rain.

