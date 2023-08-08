NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is partly cloudy and mostly dry across New Mexico. A few showers ended early in the commute. Clouds will clear in central NM throughout the morning, but southern NM will stay mostly cloudy. Showers and storms will develop from noon to around 3 PM over central, western and northern NM. Storms will move east throughout the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for on and off storms in the Metro all afternoon and evening. Rain will end overnight, and skies will be clearer Wednesday morning.

The winds will pick up this afternoon in the northern half of the state, and southern Colorado. Southern Colorado will be under red flag warnings Tuesday, due to 40-45 mph wind gusts and dry air. Dry lightning could spark wildfires. There are a couple of fires burning in the San Juan, which will send smoke eastward toward Pagosa Springs. Air quality alerts will be in effect for that area today. There will also be smoke drifting east into the upper Rio Grande Valley, including Espanola, Pojoaque and Santa Fe today and tomorrow from the Black Feather Fire, burning in the Jemez.