Another round of rain, snow, and wind comes Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spot rain and snow will come to an end by the evening in the western high terrain. The rest of the state will stay dry but mostly cloudy.

It is a warmer day across most of the state, especially eastern NM, where highs will be 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will pick up out of the west today, with most spots seeing breezes around 10-20 mph. The east slopes of the mountains and the east plains will see the strongest winds, up to around 30-35 mph. We will stay breezy across the state each day through Friday, with the strongest wind gusts on Friday as a winter storm arrives.

Snow chances return to the northern high terrain on Wednesday evening as another upper-level disturbance crosses the area, with 1-2″ of snow possible, especially in the San Juan Mountains. More snow starts on Thursday afternoon and will continue through Friday midday in the northern mountains. Heavy snow will be possible Thursday night to Friday in the mountains, with rain in the lower terrain.