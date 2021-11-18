Another round of freezing overnight temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures finally felt more like fall Thursday across New Mexico, but warmer weather quickly returns into the weekend.

A cold front brought much cooler temperatures today across the state, with Albuquerque and Las Cruces seeing the first official freeze of the season. Temperatures this afternoon finally felt more like fall with highs around normal for this time of year. Another cold night is on the way with many areas falling below freezing.

A westerly wind that returns Friday and Saturday will bring in warmer temperatures across the state with highs climbing back above average again by Friday afternoon. Saturday will be the warmest day. It will be breezy to windy in the east in the afternoons. Many locations will be breezy on Saturday afternoon. Another backdoor cold front will cool of temperatures Sunday afternoon across eastern and central New Mexico. High pressure will bring in warmer weather once again next Monday and Tuesday.

Our weather becomes more unsettled heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast next week, but it is looking more likely that rain and snow will be returning to parts of the state.