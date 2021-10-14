Another round of cooler temperatures in store for Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm system passing to our north will bring breezy winds Thursday and cooler temperatures Friday into Saturday morning.

A scraper system is passing to the north of New Mexico again today, causing some breezy winds this afternoon. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico with this storm system tonight. More of northern New Mexico will see freezing temperatures Friday morning and colder temperatures state-wide in the afternoon. Parts of eastern New Mexico will wake up to freezing temperatures on Saturday morning.

A weak ridge of high pressure builds over the state this weekend, bringing in warmer temperatures. Another storm system passes to our north through early next week. This will once again bring in breezy afternoon winds and cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Unfortunately with these storm systems passing to our north, almost everybody will remain dry.