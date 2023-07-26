Temperatures will continue to flirt with record warmth through the rest of the week. Storms could bring some late afternoon heat relief to some areas.

Another round of scattered showers and storms have developed Wednesday across the mountains and higher elevations of western, central and northern New Mexico. A few spotty showers are still lingering across central New Mexico tonight.

A better crop of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop through Saturday, however most lower elevations will still need outflow boundaries to move through to bring a chance for rain and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler through the end of the week, but some will still be looking and record and near-record high temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to cool off a few more degrees this weekend with drier air moving in on Sunday. This will be short lived as high pressure slides into the southern U.S., setting up a more traditional monsoon pattern. This will begin to draw up monsoon moisture into New Mexico early next week bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.