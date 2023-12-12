Tuesday morning is warmer than Monday morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across all of New Mexico. Skies are cloudy and dry. Tuesday will be a cloudy day, with seasonable and warmer than normal temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s. A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening in Eddy and Lea Counties.

A winter storm will bring rain and snow to the state on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The rain will move into New Mexico overnight, through Wednesday morning. Rain showers in the east plains and even snow in northeast NM will intensity as the day goes on. Travel will become difficult on I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton Pass Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will see a chance for isolated rain showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro by Wednesday afternoon and evening. A winter storm watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning to Friday morning for the northern mountains and northeast highlands. Three to ten inches of snow will be possible, with higher amounts of eight to twenty inches above 7,500 feet.

Scattered rain and snow will become more widespread through Thursday morning. There is still uncertainty as to where the snow/rain line will be in the Metro and east-central NM on Thursday. This could lead to a wide range of possibilities in these spots, from no snow at all, to several inches of snow falling.