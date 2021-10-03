Another perfect start for Day 2 of the Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Day 2 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta continues with great weather! We’ll see clear skies with calm winds through Monday. The box effect will be more in effect because of the calmer winds too. For that to happen, we need our surface winds to be from the north and some upper-level winds out of the south. We’ll see this until our next storm system arrives midweek. That will bring us rain to western New Mexico and wind for the rest of us, potentially impacting the Balloon Fiesta.

High temperatures Sunday continue climbing into the middle 70s into the Rio Grande Valley and lower 80s across southern New Mexico under mainly sunny skies. Weak high pressure moves in later this evening into Monday. This will keep our temps warm and our skies clear for the most part. But this doesn’t last as an active storm pattern along the west coast eventually wins out. Right now, windier weather looks to be the primary result of these storms both midweek and then again for next weekend.