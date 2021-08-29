Another mild, muggy start with more storms on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a pretty active weekend once again across New Mexico. High rain totals of 1-3″ hit Tucumcari and Santa Rosa Saturday.

Expect more scattered storms to form beginning Sunday afternoon. A decent storm is expected for Sunday before tapering off Monday and Tuesday. Before the drier air arrives expect some locally heavy rainfall through Sunday with some flooding. The storms begin in the northern mountains and then move southward into the metro area and over I-40 again through the evening. High temperatures Sunday will still be warm but we’ll lose a degree or two from Saturday because of more rain.

We’ll then dry out the first half of the week due to some higher pressure moving over. The high heat returns across central and eastern New Mexico boosting our highs into the 90s. The summer heat isn’t over yet. Once we hit September, we’ll begin tapping into tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Nora. Heavy rain will be likely across western New Mexico mid to late this week.