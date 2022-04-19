NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy winds return again Wednesday afternoon, keeping a high fire danger in place across the state. The day for the biggest concern though is Friday.

Yet another windy day across New Mexico Tuesday afternoon as skies remained partly to mostly cloudy. Winds have been gusting around 30 mph in most places, but wind gusts over 50 mph have been recorded in far western New Mexico and southwestern Colorado.

Winds will relax for most overnight, but a fast-moving jet stream will pass over the state. This will bring very strong wind gusts to mountain peaks and ridges, along with areas just to the east, overnight through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts will be as high as 60 mph. Those strong winds relax by late morning, but breezy conditions will redevelop statewide Wednesday afternoon. This will once again bring a high fire danger across the state.

Thursday will be the least windy day this week. Even then it will still be breezy and there will still be a concern for fire danger with the extremely dry air staying in place. Friday will have the highest concern for fire danger as a storm scrapes to the north. This storm system will bring 50-70 mph wind gusts across the state Friday afternoon, along with very dry air. Wind damage, power outages, and blowing dust will all be possible. Any fires that develop Friday will spread rapidly. Do your part in preventing fires all week.

A cold front will also sweep across New Mexico Friday night cooling temperatures off for the weekend. Winds will slowly be dying down through the weekend too. Eventually, only light winds will settle in for Monday. There is a weak storm system that may pass into parts of New Mexico Sunday. It could bring a chance for light rain to northern parts of the state on Sunday.