Another hot, dry day ahead of stormier skies Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and sunny for all. The northern and west mountains are starting in the 30s and 40s, so you will need warmer layers. The afternoon will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state.
The only places that will see rain will be the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. High pressure and dry air will keep the rest of the lower elevations and mountains dry. Stormier weather arrives Thursday with the next upper-level system crossing the Rockies. Scattered storms will move through northern, western, and central New Mexico Thursday afternoon and evening.