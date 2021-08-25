Another hot, dry day ahead of stormier skies Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and sunny for all. The northern and west mountains are starting in the 30s and 40s, so you will need warmer layers. The afternoon will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state.

Forecast Continues Below

The only places that will see rain will be the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. High pressure and dry air will keep the rest of the lower elevations and mountains dry. Stormier weather arrives Thursday with the next upper-level system crossing the Rockies. Scattered storms will move through northern, western, and central New Mexico Thursday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES