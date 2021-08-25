Another hot, dry day ahead of stormier skies Thursday

[1] Suspect named in a decades-old murder case - The Albuquerque Police Department says they could have a break in several cold cases. Fifty-three-year-old Paul Apodaca has confessed to being the killer in three high-profile murders from more than 30 years ago. He's also admitting to committing three rapes. Police say last month Apodcaca showed up at a University of New Mexico police station and confessed to the gruesome murders. The first being the death of 18-year-old Kaitlynn Arquette, who was shot in her car. Apodaca was at the scene of that murder but was never questioned by the police. As of now, Apodaca has not been charged with Arquette's murder as detectives are working to verify his story. APD says Apodaca also admitted to stabbing UNM students Althea Oakley in 1988.

[2] NMPED asking districts to come up with plans to handle COVID outbreaks in schools - With some schools across New Mexico seeing COVID cases, instead of forcing schools to shut down after four COVID rapid responses, the Public Education Department is working to balance in-person learning while still remaining safe. This leaves the decision up to individual districts. Districts need to get their unique plans submitted to the PED by Sept. 8. Due to the recent COVId surge, they are mandating masks for fall sports, including outdoor sports like soccer and football with a few exceptions in some counties.