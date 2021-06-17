Another hot day with chance of storms Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning across the state. You will notice some haze in the high skies again today, and isolated showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains this afternoon. Less rain activity is expected today, with dry weather in the Metro and northeast highlands. The best chances for rain will be in those mountain ranges,
The central highlands and east mountains, parts of the Four Corners and southern Colorado near Durango. Temperatures stay very hot, especially the Four Corners area, where record heat is expected.