Another hot day with chance of storms Thursday

[1] State deals with vaccine hesitancy amid trying to reach governor’s vaccination goal - Thursday is the last day for New Mexico to hit the 60% fully vaccinated mark to fully reopen at the end of the month. About 21,000 New Mexicans still need to get fully vaccinated by the end of the day. Currently, 59% of New Mexicans 16 and older are considered fully vaccinated. If the state his the 60% mark, New Mexico will be released from the county-color-coded system.

[2] PED’s solution to funding mistake could cost NM students - The state missed a critical deadline, costing the Public Education Department millions of dollars in federal education funding. To make up for it, the PED had to tap into the state reserves earmarked for education, to cover the $35 million gap. Lawmakers say this will still hurt some students in the long run and budget cuts statewide. Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart says he is confident the state will be able to make do with the remaining education reserve money. There is now only about $4 million left in the state support reserve fund.