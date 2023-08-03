After a nice couple days feeling more like the monsoon across the state, another heat dome is forecast to take control of the region starting tomorrow. Today there is still scattered showers and thunderstorm activity mainly along and east of the Central Mountain Chain as well as a few spotty storms over the Gila. Most activity will dissipate overnight and into early Friday morning.

High pressure that’s been sitting over the central United States the past few days will split overnight and into Friday. This will bring an area of high pressure to the southern Desert Southwest, drawing in drier air and hotter temperatures. Southern parts of the state have the potential to see record breaking heat Friday.

High pressure will continue to strengthen as it bounces around the Desert Southwest this weekend. Strengthening high pressure will create another heat dome, trapping extreme heat underneath it. More widespread record breaking high temperatures will persist both Saturday and Sunday, mainly across southern and central New Mexico. The Albuquerque metro will most likely rise into the triple digits once again this weekend.

Near record breaking heat with dry air and sunshine will persist into next week. Temperatures will hover right around 100° for the metro, well above average for this time of year. The heat wave unfortunately looks to stick around for at least the next 7 days, so I hope everybody was able to enjoy some more comfortable heat and moisture the past couple days.