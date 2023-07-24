The heat is on once again this week, as another heat wave has taken control of the western half of the United States starting today. Strong high pressure will continue to remain directly over New Mexico through Wednesday. Many daily high temperature records were broken today across the state, and more records will likely be broken Tuesday and again Wednesday.

High pressure is not only bringing record high temperatures, but record dry summer conditions. In fact, 2023 is officially the driest start to the monsoon on record (records go back to the 1890s). The Albuquerque International Sunport has only seen trace amounts of rainfall since June 15, or the start of the monsoon. And after 64 days with no measurable rainfall, it’s also tied for the 21st longest dry streak on record. Hopefully, that will change later this week.

Mountain storms are expected across northern and western New Mexico tomorrow, with little to no rain reaching the ground over the surrounding valleys through Wednesday. An isolated sprinkle is possible in the metro, but better chances for low level rain will arrive later this week and into the weekend.

High pressure will begin to weaken and elongate starting Thursday. This will allow temperatures to drop a degree or two into the late week, while also ushering in more monsoon moisture across the western half of the state. Along and west of the Central Mountain Chain have the best potential of seeing more widespread scattered showers and storms late this week and into the weekend. Get outside earlier in the day if you want to avoid the rain and the hottest temperatures. Southeastern New Mexico will most likely remain dry and hot this week and into the weekend.